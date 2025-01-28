Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Horace Mann Signs 50,033 SF Office Lease in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Horace Mann, a provider of insurance and financial advisory services for teachers and public servants, has signed a 50,033-square-foot office lease in Plano. Horace Mann will relocate from Addison and occupy the entire third floor of the building at 6275 W. Plano Parkway, which is located within the 300-acre International Business Park development. Ryan Buchanan and Josh White with CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Trevor Franke and Gini Rounsaville of JLL represented the landlord, Billingsley Co.

You may also like

BKM Capital Partners Acquires 260,887 SF Industrial Property...

Feil Organization Completes $4M Overhaul at One Lakeway...

Newmark Arranges $28.8M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 186,747 SF Lockton Place...

M2G Ventures, Evergen Buy 50,000 SF Mixed-Use Property...

Rockella Signs 16,243 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

PREMIER Design + Build Group Completes 113,000 SF...

Messerli Kramer Signs Full-Floor Office Lease at 50...

San Antonio Retail Market Maintains High Occupancy Streak