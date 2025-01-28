Horace Mann Signs 50,033 SF Office Lease in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Horace Mann, a provider of insurance and financial advisory services for teachers and public servants, has signed a 50,033-square-foot office lease in Plano. Horace Mann will relocate from Addison and occupy the entire third floor of the building at 6275 W. Plano Parkway, which is located within the 300-acre International Business Park development. Ryan Buchanan and Josh White with CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Trevor Franke and Gini Rounsaville of JLL represented the landlord, Billingsley Co.