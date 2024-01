JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — New Jersey-based investment firm Horizon Equities has purchased Jackson Health Village, a 150,000-square-foot medical office building in New Jersey’s Ocean County, for $24 million. The three-story building was built on 11.3 acres in 2014 and was 64 percent occupied at the time of sale. Jeremy Neuer, Jose Cruz, Dan Loughlin, Tom Stanton and Matt Loughlin of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured Horizon Equities as the buyer.