Monday, December 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
West-Tower-Seattle-WA
Horizon House plans to develop a 33-story West Tower at its existing senior living campus in Seattle. The project will add 202 independent living apartments to the property.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingWashingtonWestern

Horizon House Secures $600M in Financing for Seniors Housing Project at Seattle Campus

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Nonprofit organization Horizon House has secured bond financing for a development project at its senior living campus in the First Hill neighborhood of Seattle. Ziegler arranged the financing, completing the successful pricing of Horizon House’s $600 million Series 2025AB bonds through the Washington State Housing Finance Commission. The bonds are scheduled to close in December. 

The existing senior living campus currently features 377 independent living apartments and 90 assisted living and memory care residences. The bonds will be used to fund a new, 33-story tower at the property, dubbed the West Tower. Upon completion, the project will add 202 independent living apartments, replacing a West Wing built in the 1980s. Apartment sizes within the West Tower will range from 861 to 2,206 square feet, with one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the building will include underground parking, resident gardens, a garden lounge, event spaces and a rooftop dining and lounge space. 

The bonds include short-term, fixed-rate Series B bonds to be repaid at roughly 80 percent occupancy and long-term, fixed-rate Series A bonds amortizing over 36 years through Jan. 1, 2061. 

“This financing package will directly support resident well-being, staff excellence and our mission to serve both middle-market and higher-end older adults,” says Erica Thrash-Sall, CEO of Horizon House. 

You may also like

Jonathan Rose Cos. Opens $133M Affordable Housing Community...

Clarion Partners Sells 136-Unit Walton Lofts Apartment Building...

Ethos, Vance Begin Development of 222-Unit Multifamily Project...

Creation, LGE Design Build Break Ground on 120,000...

MBG Underway on 151-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community in...

Kraus-Anderson Completes 30,000 SF Renovation of Summit Academy...

Learning Hills Daycare Purchases Land to Open New...

Torburn Signs Whole Foods to Anchor Mixed-Use Redevelopment...

Landmark-Led Group Acquires 40-Acre Site Near Appalachian State...