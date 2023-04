PLANO, TEXAS — Horizon Oxygen & Medical Equipment has signed a 7,855-square-foot industrial lease in Plano. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 600 Development Drive was built in 2001 and totals 23,334 square feet. Jared Laake of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Dallas-based Kennington Commercial, in the lease negotiations. Schaefer Amos of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.