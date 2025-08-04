Monday, August 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Plaza Towers
Plaza Towers Apartments in Hyattsville, Md., is reserved for renters earning between 40 and 80 percent of the area median income.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingLoansMarylandMultifamilySoutheast

Horning Acquires 288-Unit Multifamily Apartment Community in Suburban DC, Places Income Restrictions 

by Abby Cox

HYATTSVILLE, MD. — Horning has acquired Plaza Towers Apartments, a 288-unit multifamily community located in Hyattsville, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Horning has agreed to 99-year affordability covenants on all the building’s units, capping rents between 40 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amazon’s Housing Equity Fun provided $18.7 million in low-cost financing, while Prince George County contributed $3 million through its Right of First Refusal Preservation Fund, as well as a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) for an undisclosed value. Additionally, an unnamed Freddie Mac Optigo lender provided senior debt financing.

Built in 1964 near the University of Maryland’s College Park campus, the 11-story building houses 44 studio, 158 one-bedroom, 62 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a business center, fitness room, club room, bike storage, playground and an outdoor pool. Horning plans to invest in the property with updated infrastructure and building systems. The buyer’s property operator affiliate, Horning Management Co,. will provide management services for Plaza Towers.

You may also like

Wells Fargo Provides $249.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 230-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Woodmont Properties Sells Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex...

Procopio Begins Leasing 140-Unit Multifamily Project in Marlborough,...

Newmark Arranges $218M Sale of Link at Uptown...

MMCC Arranges $64M in Construction Financing for Rancho...

Sentinel Real Estate Acquires 328-Unit Apartment Community in...

Lincoln Property Co., NYLREI Buy Creative Office Building...

Veeder Hospitality Associates Sells 137-Key Courtyard Billings Hotel...