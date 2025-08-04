Horning Acquires 288-Unit Multifamily Apartment Community in Suburban DC, Places Income Restrictions 

HYATTSVILLE, MD. — Horning has acquired Plaza Towers Apartments, a 288-unit multifamily community located in Hyattsville, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Horning has agreed to 99-year affordability covenants on all the building’s units, capping rents between 40 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amazon’s Housing Equity Fun provided $18.7 million in low-cost financing, while Prince George County contributed $3 million through its Right of First Refusal Preservation Fund, as well as a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) for an undisclosed value. Additionally, an unnamed Freddie Mac Optigo lender provided senior debt financing.

Built in 1964 near the University of Maryland’s College Park campus, the 11-story building houses 44 studio, 158 one-bedroom, 62 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a business center, fitness room, club room, bike storage, playground and an outdoor pool. Horning plans to invest in the property with updated infrastructure and building systems. The buyer’s property operator affiliate, Horning Management Co,. will provide management services for Plaza Towers.