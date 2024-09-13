Hornrock Properties Begins Leasing 110-Unit Multifamily Project in Old Tappan, New Jersey

OLD TAPPAN, N.J. — Locally based developer Hornrock Properties has begun leasing Park & Arbor, a 110-unit multifamily project in Old Tappan, located on the New York-New Jersey border. The property houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units and 21,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, café, conference rooms, package lockers, children’s playroom and a clubroom/speakeasy with a bar, arcade, card table and billiards. Outside, residents have access to a pool, grilling and dining areas, multiple gardens/courtyards, putting green, pet walking area and a bocce ball court. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.