Park-&-Arbor-Old-Tappan-New-Jersey
Park & Arbor, a new apartment complex in Old Tappan, New Jersey, is situated less than 20 miles from the George Washington Bridge. Residents also have convenient access to the Palisades Parkway, Garden State Parkway and nearby train service.
Hornrock Properties Begins Leasing 110-Unit Multifamily Project in Old Tappan, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

OLD TAPPAN, N.J. — Locally based developer Hornrock Properties has begun leasing Park & Arbor, a 110-unit multifamily project in Old Tappan, located on the New York-New Jersey border. The property houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units and 21,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, café, conference rooms, package lockers, children’s playroom and a clubroom/speakeasy with a bar, arcade, card table and billiards. Outside, residents have access to a pool, grilling and dining areas, multiple gardens/courtyards, putting green, pet walking area and a bocce ball court. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.

