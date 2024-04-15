Hornrock Properties Begins Leasing 168-Unit Apartment Complex in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Locally based developer Hornrock Properties has begun leasing a 168-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects, the six-story building represents Phase II of a larger development known as Ivy & Green, Phase I of which totaled 221 units. Residences come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and the campaign begins with 30 percent of the units preleased. Ivy & Green offers amenities such as a pool, coworking spaces, private conference rooms, a gaming lounge, speakeasy bar, demonstration kitchen, theater and music studio, a children’s playroom, fitness center, pet spa and package lockers. Monthly rents start at $2,215 per month for a studio.