Monday, March 27, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Hornrock Properties Begins Leasing 221-Unit Apartment Complex in Hackensack, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Locally based developer Hornrock Properties has begun leasing Ivy & Green, a 221-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects, the six-story building houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include coworking spaces, private conference rooms, a gaming lounge, speakeasy bar, demonstration kitchen, theater and music studio, a children’s playroom, fitness center, pet spa and package lockers. Monthly rents start in the $2300s. A second phase of Ivy & Green totaling 168 units is also in the development pipeline.

You may also like

MorningStar Completes Renovations at 144-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $16M Sale of Manhattan...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 78,000 SF Industrial...

Beacon Partners Signs Four Tenants Totaling 202,403 SF...

The Axton Group, Bascom Divest of Two Colorado...

Thompson Thrift Plans 336-Unit The Garrison Apartments in...

Partnership Opens 192-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Houston

GREA Arranges Sale of 168-Unit Sierra Hermosa Apartments...

Lument Provides $15.7M Loan for Refinancing of Seniors...