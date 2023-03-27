Hornrock Properties Begins Leasing 221-Unit Apartment Complex in Hackensack, New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Locally based developer Hornrock Properties has begun leasing Ivy & Green, a 221-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects, the six-story building houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include coworking spaces, private conference rooms, a gaming lounge, speakeasy bar, demonstration kitchen, theater and music studio, a children’s playroom, fitness center, pet spa and package lockers. Monthly rents start in the $2300s. A second phase of Ivy & Green totaling 168 units is also in the development pipeline.