Horvath & Tremblay Arranges $11.6M Sale of Shopping Center in Manchester, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Regional brokerage firm Horvath & Tremblay has arranged the $11.6 million sale of North End Shops at Livingston Park, a shopping center in Manchester, located near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border. The property was built on 4.4 acres in 1987 and renovated in 2017. Dollar Tree anchors the center, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Bob Horvath, Todd Tremblay, Aaron Huntley and Matt Nadler of Horvath & Tremblay represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

