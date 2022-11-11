Horvath & Tremblay Arranges $18.6M Sale of Shopping Center in Webster, New York

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Metro Boston-based brokerage firm Horvath & Tremblay has arranged the $18.6 million sale of Webster Plaza, a 154,991-square-foot shopping center located outside of Rochester in upstate New York. Tenants at Webster Plaza include Savers, the Town of Webster Public Library, Pet Supplies, Starbucks, Subway and FedEx. Jeremy Black, Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay of Horvath & Tremblay represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was also a private investor.