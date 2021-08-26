REBusinessOnline

Horvath & Tremblay Arranges $4.5M Sale of Retail Center in Norwich, Connecticut

Chipotle Plaza in Norwich, Connecticut, totals 6,466 square feet.

NORWICH, CONN. — Boston-based national retail brokerage firm Horvath & Tremblay has arranged the $4.5 million sale of Chipotle Plaza, a 6,466-square-foot retail center in Norwich, located in the southern coastal part of the state. Tenants include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Supercuts, T-Mobile and You Break I Fix. Bob Horvath, Todd Tremblay and Matt Nadler of Horvath & Tremblay represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

