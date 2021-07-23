REBusinessOnline

Horvath & Tremblay Negotiates $11M Sale of Metro Boston Retail Property Leased to Walgreens

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

WOBURN, MASS. — Horvath & Tremblay, a national brokerage firm based in metro Boston, has negotiated the $11 million sale of a 10,646-square-foot, newly built retail property in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Walgreens occupies the property and has 14 years remaining on its lease. Peter Butler and Brendan Conway of Horvath & Tremblay represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The deal traded at a cap rate of 5.37 percent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews