Horvath & Tremblay Negotiates $11M Sale of Metro Boston Retail Property Leased to Walgreens

WOBURN, MASS. — Horvath & Tremblay, a national brokerage firm based in metro Boston, has negotiated the $11 million sale of a 10,646-square-foot, newly built retail property in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Walgreens occupies the property and has 14 years remaining on its lease. Peter Butler and Brendan Conway of Horvath & Tremblay represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The deal traded at a cap rate of 5.37 percent.