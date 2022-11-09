Horvath & Tremblay Negotiates $13.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Rockland, Maine

ROCKLAND, MAINE — Metro Boston-based brokerage firm Horvath & Tremblay has negotiated the $13.5 million sale of Harbor Plaza, a 169,079-square-foot shopping center in Rockland, located roughly midway between Portland and Bangor. Anchored by grocer Shaw’s, the center was roughly 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Staples, Olympia Sports, H&R Block and The UPS Store. Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay of Horvath & Tremblay represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the deal.