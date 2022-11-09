REBusinessOnline

Horvath & Tremblay Negotiates $13.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Rockland, Maine

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maine, Northeast, Retail

ROCKLAND, MAINE — Metro Boston-based brokerage firm Horvath & Tremblay has negotiated the $13.5 million sale of Harbor Plaza, a 169,079-square-foot shopping center in Rockland, located roughly midway between Portland and Bangor. Anchored by grocer Shaw’s, the center was roughly 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Staples, Olympia Sports, H&R Block and The UPS Store. Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay of Horvath & Tremblay represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  