REBusinessOnline

Horvath & Tremblay Negotiates $14.9M Sale of Retail Property in Hooksett, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Hampshire, Northeast, Retail

Walmart-Bass-Pro-Shops-Hooksett-New-Hampshire

Lowe's Home Improvement originally occupied the 139,790-square-foot building in Hooksett, New Hampshire, before subleasing it to Bass Pro Shops in 2013.

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Horvath & Tremblay, an investment sales brokerage firm serving New England, has negotiated the $14.9 million sale of a two-unit retail condo in Hooksett, located just outside Manchester in Merrimack County. The property consists of a 153,430-square-foot building that was built on 25.2 acres in 2007 and is now occupied by Walmart and a 139,790-square-foot building that was constructed on 17 acres in 2008. The original occupant of the smaller of the two buildings, Lowe’s Home Improvement, has subleased the space to Bass Pro Shops since 2013. Bob Horvath of Horvath & Tremblay represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews