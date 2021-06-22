Horvath & Tremblay Negotiates $14.9M Sale of Retail Property in Hooksett, New Hampshire

Lowe's Home Improvement originally occupied the 139,790-square-foot building in Hooksett, New Hampshire, before subleasing it to Bass Pro Shops in 2013.

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Horvath & Tremblay, an investment sales brokerage firm serving New England, has negotiated the $14.9 million sale of a two-unit retail condo in Hooksett, located just outside Manchester in Merrimack County. The property consists of a 153,430-square-foot building that was built on 25.2 acres in 2007 and is now occupied by Walmart and a 139,790-square-foot building that was constructed on 17 acres in 2008. The original occupant of the smaller of the two buildings, Lowe’s Home Improvement, has subleased the space to Bass Pro Shops since 2013. Bob Horvath of Horvath & Tremblay represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.