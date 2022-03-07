REBusinessOnline

Horvath & Tremblay Negotiates $16.9M Sale of Retail Property in Merrimack, New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Boston-based brokerage firm Horvath & Tremblay has negotiated the $16.9 million sale of an 80,795-square-foot retail property in Merrimack, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The three-building property was built on 14 acres in 2018. Altitudes, a trampoline and adventure park, anchors the center, and other tenants include Planet Fitness, Dollar General, Triangle Credit Union and Beer & Wine Nation. Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

