Horvath & Tremblay Negotiates $16.9M Sale of Retail Property in Merrimack, New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — Boston-based brokerage firm Horvath & Tremblay has negotiated the $16.9 million sale of an 80,795-square-foot retail property in Merrimack, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The three-building property was built on 14 acres in 2018. Altitudes, a trampoline and adventure park, anchors the center, and other tenants include Planet Fitness, Dollar General, Triangle Credit Union and Beer & Wine Nation. Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.