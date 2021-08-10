REBusinessOnline

Horvath & Tremblay Negotiates $7.2M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Wareham, Massachusetts

German discount grocer Aldi anchors Wareham Marketplace in southern Massachusetts.

WAREHAM, MASS. — Horvath & Tremblay, a national brokerage firm based in metro Boston, has negotiated the $7.2 million sale of Wareham Marketplace, a 35,247-square-foot retail center located about 70 miles south of Boston. German discount grocer Aldi anchors the newly constructed property. Other tenants include Dollar Tree, AutoZone, Wendy’s and Mattress Firm. The pad sites occupied by the latter three tenants were not part of the sale and are being marketed separately. Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay of Horvath & Tremblay represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

