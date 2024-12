SEAFORD, N.Y. — Regional brokerage firm Horvath & Tremblay has arranged the $8 million sale of a single-tenant retail building in Seaford, located on Long Island. CVS has occupied the property at 350 N. Broadway since 2004 and has nine years remaining on its current lease term. Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay of Horvath & Tremblay represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were also not disclosed.