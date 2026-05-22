Friday, May 22, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Dakota Commerce Center, a four-building industrial park totaling 633,200 square feet, is now fully leased.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwestNorth Dakota

Horwitz Signs 150,000 SF Industrial Lease in Fargo, North Dakota

by Kristin Harlow

FARGO, N.D. — Minnesota-based mechanical contractor Horwitz LLC has signed a 150,000-square-foot industrial lease at Building 4 of the Dakota Commerce Center, a 633,200-square-foot industrial park in Fargo. CBRE’s Chance Lindsey, Kyle Ferderer and Levi Gross represented the owner and development partners, Hyde Development and Gremada Industries. Dakota Commerce Center offers immediate access to I-29 and proximity to Hector International Airport. Construction on the four-building development began in 2021, with the delivery of the final building in first-quarter 2026. The park is now fully leased.

You may also like

MAG Capital Partners Acquires Two Indianapolis Cold Storage...

Patty & Press to Open Smash Burger Restaurant...

CapRock Partners Breaks Ground on 250,000 SF Industrial...

US Merchants Buys 453,960 SF Industrial Facility in...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 24,660 SF Industrial Property...

Eastern Union Secures $125.3M Acquisition Loan for Chicago...

Coda Resources Signs 244,343 SF Industrial Lease in...

Northmarq Provides $13.5M Refinancing for Two Multifamily Properties...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 28,300 SF...