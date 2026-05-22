Horwitz Signs 150,000 SF Industrial Lease in Fargo, North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Minnesota-based mechanical contractor Horwitz LLC has signed a 150,000-square-foot industrial lease at Building 4 of the Dakota Commerce Center, a 633,200-square-foot industrial park in Fargo. CBRE’s Chance Lindsey, Kyle Ferderer and Levi Gross represented the owner and development partners, Hyde Development and Gremada Industries. Dakota Commerce Center offers immediate access to I-29 and proximity to Hector International Airport. Construction on the four-building development began in 2021, with the delivery of the final building in first-quarter 2026. The park is now fully leased.