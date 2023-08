AURORA, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a residential property located at 15500 E. 13th Ave. in Aurora. Hosler Holdings sold the asset for $4 million, or $144,643 per unit.

Built in 1972, the 30,132-square-foot property features 28 units.

Barton Thompson of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the deal. The buyer was not disclosed.