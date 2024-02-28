Hospitality Solutions, Hilton to Open 164-Room Embassy Suites Resort in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

GATLINBURG, TENN. — Hospitality Solutions, a locally based hotel owner and operator, and Hilton are planning to open the Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort on March 15. Located at 604 Airport Road, the 164-room hotel is situated at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains and will be connected via walkways to the neighboring Hampton Inn Gatlinburg Historic Nature Trail hotel. Hospitality Solutions will operate the Embassy Suites hotel upon completion.

The hotel will feature dining options Roaring Fork and Sugarlands Coffee and Cream shop, as well as an indoor/outdoor waterpark dubbed Firefly Cove that will feature pools, a lazy river, water slide, creekside hot tub, outdoor fire pits, bar and an activity lawn with outdoor games and seating. Other amenities include a ballroom, several breakout meeting rooms and The Guide Room, a service that allows guests to curate their own excursions in the area in partnership with local outfitter Smoky Mountain Guides.