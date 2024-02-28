Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort will feature an indoor/outdoor waterpark dubbed Firefly Cove.
DevelopmentHospitalitySoutheastTennessee

Hospitality Solutions, Hilton to Open 164-Room Embassy Suites Resort in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

by John Nelson

GATLINBURG, TENN. — Hospitality Solutions, a locally based hotel owner and operator, and Hilton are planning to open the Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort on March 15. Located at 604 Airport Road, the 164-room hotel is situated at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains and will be connected via walkways to the neighboring Hampton Inn Gatlinburg Historic Nature Trail hotel. Hospitality Solutions will operate the Embassy Suites hotel upon completion.

The hotel will feature dining options Roaring Fork and Sugarlands Coffee and Cream shop, as well as an indoor/outdoor waterpark dubbed Firefly Cove that will feature pools, a lazy river, water slide, creekside hot tub, outdoor fire pits, bar and an activity lawn with outdoor games and seating. Other amenities include a ballroom, several breakout meeting rooms and The Guide Room, a service that allows guests to curate their own excursions in the area in partnership with local outfitter Smoky Mountain Guides.

You may also like

Rael Development Breaks Ground on 694-Bed Student Housing...

Miller Construction Completes 302,823 SF Warehouse in West...

Woda Cooper, Parallel Housing Deliver 56-Unit Affordable Housing...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Lovett Industrial, PCCP Break Ground on 785,000 SF...

USA Properties Starts Construction of 284-Unit Terracina at...

Douglaston Development Tops Out $320M Multifamily Project in...

Hunt Midwest, Principal Senior Living Complete Memory Care...

Sullivan Development Breaks Ground on 28-Unit Leavenworth Lofts...