Host Hotels & Resorts Acquires Two-Hotel Complex in Downtown Nashville for $530M

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has purchased the fee simple interest in a two-hotel complex in downtown Nashville. The properties in the $530 million acquisition include 1 Hotel Nashville, a 215-room hotel, and the 506-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown. Affiliates of Starwood Capital Group, Crescent Real Estate LLC and High Street Real Estate Partners sold the hotels, which they built in 2022.

Situated adjacent to Bridgestone Arena and across from the Music City Convention Center, the hotels feature a combined 721 rooms averaging approximately 500 square feet in size, as well as seven food-and-beverage options, including Harriott’s Rooftop. Amenities include a spa with six treatment rooms, two fitness centers, a yoga studio and 33,000 square feet of shared meeting space, including a 9,400-square-foot ballroom and 9,300 square feet of pre-function space.