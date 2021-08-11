REBusinessOnline

Host Hotels & Resorts Buys Former Hotel Alessandra in Downtown Houston for $65M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

HOUSTON — Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., a Maryland-based hospitality REIT, has purchased the former Hotel Alessandra, a 223-room shuttered property in downtown Houston, for $65 million. According to the Houston Chronicle, locally based firm Midway originally developed the hotel and completed it in 2017. Prior to closing, Hotel Alessandra featured a pool, spa and food and beverage concepts. Host Hotels & Resorts disclosed the purchase as part of its second-quarter earnings report but did not share plans for the future of the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews