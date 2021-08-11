Host Hotels & Resorts Buys Former Hotel Alessandra in Downtown Houston for $65M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

HOUSTON — Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., a Maryland-based hospitality REIT, has purchased the former Hotel Alessandra, a 223-room shuttered property in downtown Houston, for $65 million. According to the Houston Chronicle, locally based firm Midway originally developed the hotel and completed it in 2017. Prior to closing, Hotel Alessandra featured a pool, spa and food and beverage concepts. Host Hotels & Resorts disclosed the purchase as part of its second-quarter earnings report but did not share plans for the future of the property.