HostGator Signs 38,582 SF Office Lease in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Web hosting firm HostGator has signed a 38,582-square-foot office lease at 5005 Mitchelldale St. in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1981 and spans 75,900 square feet. Don Foster and Ed Prejean of JLL represented HostGator in the lease negotiations. Michelle Wogan and Paula Musa of Transwestern represented the landlord.

