Hot Box Cookies Opens at Streets of St. Charles in Suburban St. Louis

Hot Box Cookies is located at 650 Beale St.

ST. CHARLES, MO. — Hot Box Cookies has opened at Streets of St. Charles in suburban St. Louis. The store at 650 Beale St. is the sixth metro St. Louis location for Hot Box Cookies, which specializes in freshly made cookies in a dozen flavors. Customers can take home a box or have it delivered. Hot Box also offers ice cream sandwiches, cookie cakes and catering services. Owned and managed by Cullinan Properties Ltd., Streets of St. Charles is a 27-acre mixed-use development featuring retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality, multifamily and office space.