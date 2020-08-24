Hotel Indigo Detroit Opens Following $10M Transformation

DETROIT — Hotel Indigo Detroit has opened following a $10 million, two-year renovation. Located at 1020 Washington St. in the heart of downtown Detroit, the hotel features 241 renovated guest rooms and more than 1,700 square feet of meeting space. The décor pays tribute to Detroit’s music history as well as the original mid-century design of the building, which first opened as a Howard Johnson Motor Lodge in 1966. A new restaurant known as The Trolley Room will open at the hotel at a future date. Pyramid Hotel Group manages the property. Detroit-based Kraemer Design Group provided the architecture, interior design and furniture specification services for the project. In response to COVID-19, the hotel is deep cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants. Guests are required to wear face coverings and social distance in public areas. Hotel Indigo Detroit was previously branded as a Holiday Inn Express & Suites. Glenmont Capital Management LLC acquired the property in 2018. The hotel remained open as renovations were completed.