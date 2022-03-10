Hotel Versailles Set to Open in Ohio This May

Hotel Versailles is a boutique hotel with 30 rooms and an onsite restaurant.

VERSAILLES, OHIO — Hotel Versailles is set to open this May at 22 N. Center St. in Versailles, about 45 miles north of Dayton. The 30-room boutique hotel will feature Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails, a restaurant from Chef Aaron Allen, and the 1819 Room, which offers meeting and event space for up to 200 guests. Local firm Kimberly O. Design served as architect. Local Ohio companies and artisans made all the furnishings and artwork adorning the property. Renaissance Corp., a subsidiary of Midmark Corp., owns the hotel. The site was most recently home to the Inn at Versailles, which closed in 2019 after experiencing a substantial fire.