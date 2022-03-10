REBusinessOnline

Hotel Versailles Set to Open in Ohio This May

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Midwest, Ohio

Hotel Versailles is a boutique hotel with 30 rooms and an onsite restaurant.

VERSAILLES, OHIO — Hotel Versailles is set to open this May at 22 N. Center St. in Versailles, about 45 miles north of Dayton. The 30-room boutique hotel will feature Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails, a restaurant from Chef Aaron Allen, and the 1819 Room, which offers meeting and event space for up to 200 guests. Local firm Kimberly O. Design served as architect. Local Ohio companies and artisans made all the furnishings and artwork adorning the property. Renaissance Corp., a subsidiary of Midmark Corp., owns the hotel. The site was most recently home to the Inn at Versailles, which closed in 2019 after experiencing a substantial fire.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  