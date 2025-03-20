HotelBrokerOne Arranges Sale of 218-Room Hotel in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Locally based brokerage firm HotelBrokerOne has arranged the sale of the 218-room Best Western Plus Saddleback Inn in Oklahoma City. The hotel offers an onsite bar and restaurant in addition to complimentary breakfast, and guests also have access to a pool, indoor spa and sauna and meeting/event spaces. Ted Holmes led the transaction for HotelBrokerOne. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to renovate and rebrand the property under the Eagle Suites banner.