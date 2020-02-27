REBusinessOnline

HotelBrokerOne Arranges Sale of 243-Room Holiday Inn Hotel Near DFW Airport

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

Holiday Inn DFW Airport Area West totals 243 rooms.

BEDFORD, TEXAS — HotelBrokerOne, a hospitality investment brokerage and consulting firm, has arranged the sale of the 243-room Holiday Inn DFW Airport Area West hotel in the Fort Worth suburb of Bedford. Located a few miles from the southern entrance to the airport, the hotel features a fitness center, outdoor pool, business center and a cocktail lounge. Joe Strain and Bruce Holmes of HotelBrokerOne represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

