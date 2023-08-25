Hotels Unlimited Completes $7M Renovation of Hilton-Branded Hotel in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — Hotels Unlimited, an affiliate of New Jersey-based developer TFE Properties, has completed the $7 million renovation of the 178-room DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Tinton Falls, located in Monmouth County. Renovations included a facelift of the lobby and overhaul of all guestrooms and suites. Other common areas, including ballrooms, meeting rooms, the outdoor pool, fitness center and onsite restaurant, were also upgraded, as were various elements of the building’s exterior.