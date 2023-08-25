Friday, August 25, 2023
In addition to experiencing upgraded rooms and amenities, guests at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Tinton Falls receive warm chocolate chip walnut cookies at check-in.
Hotels Unlimited Completes $7M Renovation of Hilton-Branded Hotel in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — Hotels Unlimited, an affiliate of New Jersey-based developer TFE Properties, has completed the $7 million renovation of the 178-room DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Tinton Falls, located in Monmouth County. Renovations included a facelift of the lobby and overhaul of all guestrooms and suites. Other common areas, including ballrooms, meeting rooms, the outdoor pool, fitness center and onsite restaurant, were also upgraded, as were various elements of the building’s exterior.

