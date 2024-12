YONKERS, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm Houlihan-Lawrence Commercial has negotiated the $4.7 million sale of an 18,000-square-foot retail property in Yonkers, located north of New York City. Apparel and footwear retailer Snipes anchors the property, which features nine storefronts and is also home to Yonkers Paint & Hardware. Garry Klein of Houlihan-Lawrence represented the seller in the transaction, and the firm’s Jared Stone represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.