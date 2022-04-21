Houlihan Lokey Signs 74,805 SF Office Lease in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Global investment bank Houlihan Lokey has signed a 74,805-square-foot office lease at The Link at Uptown, a 25-story building in Dallas. Houlihan Lokey will occupy the top three floors of the Class A building beginning in early 2023. Travis Ewert of Colliers and Jihane Boury of CBRE represented the Los Angeles-based tenant in the lease negotiations. JLL’s Blake Shipley and Thirty-Four Commercial’s Sarah Kennington and Bryce Jackson represented the landlord, Kaizen Development Partners. Other tenants at The Link at Uptown include global law firm Shearman & Sterling and digital marketing agency PMG.