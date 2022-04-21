REBusinessOnline

Houlihan Lokey Signs 74,805 SF Office Lease in Uptown Dallas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Global investment bank Houlihan Lokey has signed a 74,805-square-foot office lease at The Link at Uptown, a 25-story building in Dallas. Houlihan Lokey will occupy the top three floors of the Class A building beginning in early 2023. Travis Ewert of Colliers and Jihane Boury of CBRE represented the Los Angeles-based tenant in the lease negotiations. JLL’s Blake Shipley and Thirty-Four Commercial’s Sarah Kennington and Bryce Jackson represented the landlord, Kaizen Development Partners. Other tenants at The Link at Uptown include global law firm Shearman & Sterling and digital marketing agency PMG.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  