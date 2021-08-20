REBusinessOnline

Houlihan-Parnes Arranges $19.4M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Portfolio in Binghamton, New York

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC has arranged a $19.4 million loan for the refinancing of a 602-unit multifamily portfolio in the Binghamton area. The portfolio consists of 13 properties that range in size from eight to 144 units and include both garden-style suburban communities and urban buildings. The nonrecourse loan was structured with a fixed interest rate of 2.98 percent for five years. The undisclosed borrower intends to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews