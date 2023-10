WEST HAVEN, CONN. — Houlihan-Parnes has arranged a $2.6 million loan for the refinancing of Savin Rock Plaza, a 70,000-square-foot shopping center in West Haven, located in southern coastal Connecticut. The center was built in 1985 and is home to tenants such as Family Dollar, Peoples Bank and Dunkin’. New York Saving & Bank provided the 10-year loan to the borrower, an undisclosed investment firm based in White Plains, New York.