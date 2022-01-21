Houlihan-Parnes Arranges $22.7M Loan for Refinancing of Shopping Center in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC has arranged a $22.7 million loan for the refinancing of a 393,430-square-foot shopping center in Lawrenceville, a suburb of Trenton. Tenants at the property include Lidl, Starbucks, AutoZone, Five Below and Aspen Dental. Bryan Houlihan and James Houlihan of Houlihan-Parnes arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, JJ Operating Inc., a family-owned investment and management firm based in New York City. An undisclosed local bank provided the debt.