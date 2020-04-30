Houlihan-Parnes Arranges $3.5M Refinancing Loan for Medical Office Building in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC has arranged a $3.5 million refinancing loan for a 10,302-square-foot medical office building in The Bronx. Located a 3440-3448 Boston Road, the single-tenant building is leased to a provider of dialysis services. An undisclosed lender provided the nonrecourse loan, which carries a 3.9 percent fixed interest rate for seven years and a 30-year amortization schedule. Ed Graf of Houlihan-Parnes arranged the loan for the undisclosed borrower.