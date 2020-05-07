REBusinessOnline

Houlihan-Parnes Arranges $31M Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in Tarrytown, New York

Posted on by in Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

The property is located at 660 White Plains Road.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Houlihan-Parnes LLC has arranged a $31 million loan for the refinancing of 660 White Plains Road, a 280,000-square-foot, Class A office building in Tarrytown, located approximately 30 miles north of New York City. A local bank provided the 10-year loan at a fixed interest rate of 3.13 percent to the building owners, a partnership of RD Management and Houlihan-Parnes affiliate GHP Office Realty. Since acquiring the property in 2017, ownership has invested millions of dollars in capital improvements and various building upgrades, including a fitness center and renovated lobby, and raised the occupancy rate from 78 percent to 98 percent. Tenants include Prestige Brands, ENT & Allergy Associates and KeyBank National Association. Rachel Greenspan, Bryan Houlihan and Christie Houlihan of Houlihan-Parnes arranged the loan.

