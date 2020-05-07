Houlihan-Parnes Arranges $31M Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in Tarrytown, New York

The property is located at 660 White Plains Road.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Houlihan-Parnes LLC has arranged a $31 million loan for the refinancing of 660 White Plains Road, a 280,000-square-foot, Class A office building in Tarrytown, located approximately 30 miles north of New York City. A local bank provided the 10-year loan at a fixed interest rate of 3.13 percent to the building owners, a partnership of RD Management and Houlihan-Parnes affiliate GHP Office Realty. Since acquiring the property in 2017, ownership has invested millions of dollars in capital improvements and various building upgrades, including a fitness center and renovated lobby, and raised the occupancy rate from 78 percent to 98 percent. Tenants include Prestige Brands, ENT & Allergy Associates and KeyBank National Association. Rachel Greenspan, Bryan Houlihan and Christie Houlihan of Houlihan-Parnes arranged the loan.