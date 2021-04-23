Houlihan-Parnes Arranges $4.5M Loan for Refinancing of Metro NYC Office Building

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Houlihan-Parnes Realtors has arranged a $4.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 35,000-square-foot office building at 297 Knollwood Road in White Plains, a northern suburb of New York City. An undisclosed local bank provided the loan, which carried a 3.75 percent fixed interest rate for the first 10 years of the 15-year term, as well as a flexible prepayment schedule and a 30-year amortization schedule.