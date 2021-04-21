REBusinessOnline

Houlihan-Parnes Arranges $5.2M Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Houlihan-Parnes Realtors has arranged a $5.2 million loan for the refinancing of a five-story office building in New Rochelle, located north of New York City. The property at 140 Huguenot St. spans 81,000 square feet and is leased to tenants such as the United States General Services Administration Social Security Office and The Guidance Center of Westchester. A local bank provided the loan, which was structured with a 15-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and a 3.75 percent fixed interest rate for the first 10 years.

