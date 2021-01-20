REBusinessOnline

Houlihan-Parnes Brokers Sale of 176-Unit Apartment Complex in Monticello, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

MONTICELLO, N.Y. — Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC has brokered the sale of Monticello Meadows Apartments, a 176-unit multifamily complex in Monticello, located about 100 miles northwest of New York City. The complex is situated on nine acres and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Ed Graf of Houlihan-Parnes and Steve Tierney of Rochester law firm Woods Oviatt Gilman LP represented the parties involved in the transaction. The property was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale following the implementation of a capital improvement program.

