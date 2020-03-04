Houlihan-Parnes Brokers Sale of 31,150 SF Retail Center in West Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

Pastrami House is one of the restaurant tenants of the site.

WEST HAVEN, CONN. — Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC has brokered the $2.1 million sale of Woodlawn Shopping Center, a 31,150-square-foot retail center in West Haven, a southwestern suburb of New Haven. At the time of sale, space at the shopping center was leased to 10 retail tenants including several restaurants, a bowling alley and a beauty salon. The property also includes a 20,000-square-foot vacant parking lot across the street. Jeremiah Houlihan of Houlihan-Parnes represented the buyer, a family-owned real estate holding and managing company based in Yonkers, New York. The seller was undisclosed.