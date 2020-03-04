Houlihan-Parnes Brokers Sale of 31,150 SF Retail Center in West Haven, Connecticut
WEST HAVEN, CONN. — Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC has brokered the $2.1 million sale of Woodlawn Shopping Center, a 31,150-square-foot retail center in West Haven, a southwestern suburb of New Haven. At the time of sale, space at the shopping center was leased to 10 retail tenants including several restaurants, a bowling alley and a beauty salon. The property also includes a 20,000-square-foot vacant parking lot across the street. Jeremiah Houlihan of Houlihan-Parnes represented the buyer, a family-owned real estate holding and managing company based in Yonkers, New York. The seller was undisclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.