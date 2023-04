SIDNEY, N.Y. — Houlihan-Parnes Realtors has negotiated the sale of Hidden Hollows, a 50-unit apartment complex in Sidney, a village in upstate New York’s Delaware County. The garden-style complex consists of five two-story buildings on a 5.1-acre site. The unit mix comprises 32 three-bedroom apartments and 18 four-bedroom residences, and the property also includes 50 covered parking spaces. Ed Graf and Ted Sannella of Houlihan-Parnes brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.