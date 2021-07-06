Houlihan-Parnes Receives $3.3M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Retail Property

NEW YORK CITY — Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC has received a $3.3 million loan for the refinancing of a 10,000-square-foot retail property in the Inwood area of Manhattan. A local bank provided the loan, which was structured with a fixed interest rate of 3.5 percent for the first 24 months of the five-year term and the option to extend the loan for an additional five years. Houlihan-Parnes owns the property in partnership with ISJ Management.