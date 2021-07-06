REBusinessOnline

Houlihan-Parnes Receives $3.3M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Retail Property

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC has received a $3.3 million loan for the refinancing of a 10,000-square-foot retail property in the Inwood area of Manhattan. A local bank provided the loan, which was structured with a fixed interest rate of 3.5 percent for the first 24 months of the five-year term and the option to extend the loan for an additional five years. Houlihan-Parnes owns the property in partnership with ISJ Management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews