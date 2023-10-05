Thursday, October 5, 2023
House of Gainz to Open 41,000 SF Gym in Northeast Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Fitness operator House of Gainz will open a 41,000-square-foot gym at 235 Canyon Ridge Drive in northeast Austin. The facility, which will be the company’s second in the Austin area, will offer boxing, HIIT and boot camp classes, a range of fitness equipment and weights, posing room, cold plunge, sauna and a wellness center. The opening is scheduled for November. Kristiana Beck of Realty Austin represented House of Gainz in the lease negotiations. Bryan McMurrey of Transwestern represented the landlord.

