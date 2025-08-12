Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Staybolt-Street-District-Mansfield-Texas
At full buildout, the Staybolt Street District in Mansfield will include 750 hotel rooms, more than 700 multifamily units, 33,000 square feet of convention space, 50,000 square feet of medical office space and over 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

House of Tangram Buys 30 Acres in Mansfield, Texas for Mixed-Use Project

by Taylor Williams

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Locally based developer House of Tangram has purchased 30 acres in Mansfield, located south of Fort Worth, for a new mixed-use project. The site is situated within the 100-acre, $2.5 billion Staybolt Street District development, and the project will include a 288-unit hotel that will be known as Carbon Mansfield and a 33,000-square-foot convention center. The acreage is adjacent to a 166,000-square-foot, multi-sport stadium that is under construction and will be the permanent home of North Texas SC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of FC Dallas. The convention center has been designed to support sports, medtech and high-performance events. House of Tangram is also planning to open Cache Legitimate and KUBO, a dual-branded hotel concept that will feature robotic bartenders, drone delivery and immersive media walls as the norm. Construction on the 30-acre parcel is scheduled to begin next summer and is expected to last about two years.

You may also like

Alliance Industrial, Northwestern Mutual to Develop 881,521 SF...

Franklin Street Arranges Sale of Windsor Hotel Apartments...

Apollo Global Buys 286,000 SF Office Building in...

Sabey Data Centers Breaks Ground on 54-Megawatt Project...

DC Blox Secures $1.15B Construction Financing for Data...

Brandeis University Underway on 631-Bed Residence Hall Project...

CPC, Pennrose Receive $6.8M in Agency Financing for...

IPA Capital Markets Secures $76M in Construction Financing...

JLL Arranges $42.5M Equity Placement for Papago Marketplace...