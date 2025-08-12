House of Tangram Buys 30 Acres in Mansfield, Texas for Mixed-Use Project

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Locally based developer House of Tangram has purchased 30 acres in Mansfield, located south of Fort Worth, for a new mixed-use project. The site is situated within the 100-acre, $2.5 billion Staybolt Street District development, and the project will include a 288-unit hotel that will be known as Carbon Mansfield and a 33,000-square-foot convention center. The acreage is adjacent to a 166,000-square-foot, multi-sport stadium that is under construction and will be the permanent home of North Texas SC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of FC Dallas. The convention center has been designed to support sports, medtech and high-performance events. House of Tangram is also planning to open Cache Legitimate and KUBO, a dual-branded hotel concept that will feature robotic bartenders, drone delivery and immersive media walls as the norm. Construction on the 30-acre parcel is scheduled to begin next summer and is expected to last about two years.