Housing Trust Group, AM Affordable Housing Break Ground on $44M Seniors Housing Project in Miami

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Tucker Tower is the fifth affordable housing collaboration between Housing Trust Group and AM Affordable Housing, a nonprofit developer founded by former NBA player Alonzo Mourning.

MIAMI — Housing Trust Group (HTG) and AM Affordable Housing have broken ground on Tucker Tower, a $44 million affordable housing community in Miami for seniors aged 62 and older. Located at 9940 W. Hibiscus St. in the city’s Perrine neighborhood, the eight-story property’s apartments will be reserved for income-qualifying residents who earn at or below 25, 30 and 60 percent of area median income (AMI), with rents ranging from $457 to $1,317 per month. Amenities will include a fitness center, business center with computer stations, swimming pool, pet grooming station, lighted pathways along accessible routes and a library. The property is scheduled to deliver in early 2024.

The project team for Tucker Tower includes general contractor BDI Construction; engineer HSQ Group LLC; architect Corwil Architects; landscaper Witkin Hults; and interior designer B. Pila Design Studio. Tucker Tower is the fifth affordable housing collaboration between HTG and AM Affordable Housing, a nonprofit developer founded by former NBA player Alonzo Mourning.

Capital sources for Tucker Tower include $28.4 million in 9 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity syndicated through Raymond James and purchased by Bank of America; a $30 million construction loan from Bank of America; a $9.5 million permanent loan from Berkadia; and an additional $3.2 million in tax credit equity through the 2022 Construction Housing Inflation Response Program (CHIRP), an emergency program established by the Florida Housing Finance Corp.

