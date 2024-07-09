Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Housing Trust Group Begins Work on $33.7M Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project in Lubbock

by Taylor Williams

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Housing Trust Group has begun work on Inn Town Lofts, a $33.7 million affordable housing redevelopment project in Lubbock. The project will convert the former Jim Kimmell Center into a residential complex that, along with another building that will be constructed from the ground up, will add 56 units to the local supply. Residences will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will feature a range of income restricions. Amenities will include a fitness center, children’s playground, community laundry room, business center and a community theater area. Wallace Architects designed Inn Town Lofts, and Teinert Construction is the general contractor. Leasing will begin next summer.

