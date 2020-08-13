Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on $22M Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Central Florida

Valencia Grove II, a 110-unit affordable seniors housing community in Eustis, Fla., is the second phase of the Valencia Grove project, which has already delivered 144 affordable apartments.

EUSTIS, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) has broken ground on Valencia Grove II, a 110-unit affordable seniors housing community in Eustis, approximately 30 miles northwest of Orlando. Development costs for Phase II were estimated at $22 million. The project is scheduled for completion in May 2021. The project is the second phase of Valencia Grove, which has already delivered 144 affordable apartments. Units are reserved for residents over 62 years old who earn 22 percent, 35 percent and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Rents range from $286 to $937 per month.

HTG has partnered on the project with nonprofit AM Affordable Housing Inc., an organization founded by former Miami Heat player and NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning. This marks HTG’s third collaboration with AM Affordable Housing.

Fifth Third Bank provided an $11.2 million construction loan, and Truist Bank provided a $7.2 million Freddie Mac loan. Additionally, Raymond James is providing $7.2 million of 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Florida Housing Finance Corp. is providing a $5.8 million State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL), a $600,000 Extremely Low-Income (ELI) loan and a $742,000 National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) loan.

The project and design team for this development includes general contractor Hennessy Construction, civil engineer Wicks Engineering Services Inc., architect Fugleberg Koch, landscape architect Foster Covenant and interior design group Christina Stiles Interiors.