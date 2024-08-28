Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on $26M Affordable Housing Project in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Multifamily developer Housing Trust Group has broken ground on Red Oaks, a $26 million affordable housing project in North Austin. The property will have 70 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats that will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. The Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs issued $16 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits for the project, and Bank of America provided a $15.6 million construction loan. Berkadia originated a $7 million Freddie Mac permanent loan, and the Austin Housing Finance Corp. contributed a $4 million RDHA loan. Preleasing at Red Oaks is scheduled to begin in fall 2025.