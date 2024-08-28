Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Red-Oaks-Austin
The design and construction team for Red Oaks, a new affordable housing project in Austin, includes general contractor Waltz Construction, FK Architecture, civil engineer and landscape architect Kimley-Horn and interior designer Builders Design.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on $26M Affordable Housing Project in North Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Multifamily developer Housing Trust Group has broken ground on Red Oaks, a $26 million affordable housing project in North Austin. The property will have 70 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats that will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. The Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs issued $16 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits for the project, and Bank of America provided a $15.6 million construction loan. Berkadia originated a $7 million Freddie Mac permanent loan, and the Austin Housing Finance Corp. contributed a $4 million RDHA loan. Preleasing at Red Oaks is scheduled to begin in fall 2025.

You may also like

CanTex Capital Refinances 893,738 SF Manufacturing Facility in...

Thorofare Capital Funds $23M Loan for Refinancing of...

Partners Capital Acquires 74,335 SF Industrial Flex Building...

PACE Equity Provides $1.6M in C-PACE Financing for...

Habitat, Cabrera Capital Partners Receive $27M Capital Loan...

Mia Rose Holdings Breaks Ground on 144-Unit Multifamily...

Greystar Begins Leasing 500-Unit Apartment Community in White...

Colliers Arranges $41.4M in Construction Financing for Metro...

Rosewood Realty Group Negotiates Sale of 123-Unit Apartment...