Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Rushmore-Houston
Funding for The Rushmore, a new affordable housing project, in West Houston includes $20 million in construction financing from Citi Community Capital; $15.2 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit syndicated through Raymond James; $3 million in HOME financing from the City of Houston; a $5.9 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) loan from Harris County; and an $8.1 million permanent loan from Citi Community Capital.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on $33.8M Affordable Housing Project in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Miami-based developer Housing Trust Group has broken ground on The Rushmore, a $33.8 million affordable housing project in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. The property will house 101 units, 85 of which will be reserved for households earning at or less than 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income. The remaining 16 units will be priced at market rates. Residences will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, community clubroom, workroom, fitness center, game room and a designated dog walking path. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

You may also like

Koontz Corp. to Develop 305-Unit Apartment Community in...

PCA Arranges Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Outdoor...

High Street, SREP Break Ground on 300-Unit Apartment...

Quantic Wenzel Opens 45,000 SF Headquarters Facility in...

Gantry Secures $59.6M in Acquisition Financing for Three...

EōS Fitness Leases 40,000 SF at San Jacinto...

Archer, REDA to Redevelop 78,000 SF Office Building...

Earthcore Industries to Build 30,000 SF Distribution Center...

TS Communities Receives $166M in Financing for Affordable...