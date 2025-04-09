Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on $33.8M Affordable Housing Project in West Houston

HOUSTON — Miami-based developer Housing Trust Group has broken ground on The Rushmore, a $33.8 million affordable housing project in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. The property will house 101 units, 85 of which will be reserved for households earning at or less than 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income. The remaining 16 units will be priced at market rates. Residences will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, community clubroom, workroom, fitness center, game room and a designated dog walking path. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.