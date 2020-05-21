Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on 60-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Downtown Miami

The three-story Father Marquess-Barry Apartments in downtown Miami will offer 48 one-bedroom apartments and 12 two-bedroom apartments ranging from 684 square feet to 969 square feet.

MIAMI — The Housing Trust Group (HTG) has broken ground on Father Marquess-Barry Apartments, a planned 60-unit seniors housing community in downtown Miami. The units are reserved for residents 62 years of age and older earning between 28 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Rents will range from $372 to $1,200 a month for qualifying residents. Six units will be reserved as workforce housing. The community is scheduled to open in April 2021 and is named after the late Rev. Canon Richard Livingston Marquess-Barry, a Miami native and former pastor of The Historic St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Overtown.

The three-story community will offer 48 one-bedroom apartments and 12 two-bedroom apartments ranging from 684 square feet to 969 square feet. Communal amenities will include a multipurpose club room for community and property gatherings, fitness center, library and media center with computers, a package-delivery locker system and bike racks.

The property is situated at 301 NW 17th St. The owner of the land, nonprofit group Rainbow Housing Corp., granted a 99-year ground lease for HTG to build the community. Raymond James provided $9.4 million in 9 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit Equity (LIHTC); TIAA Bank provided a $13 million construction loan; Walker & Dunlop provided a $6 million Freddie Mac permanent loan; and Miami-Dade County provided $2 million in HOME funding.

The design team includes BDI Construction as the general contractor, architect Modis Architects, engineering firm HSQ Engineers, interior designer B Pila Design Studio and landscape architect JBC Planning & Design.